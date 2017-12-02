Real Madrid travel to San Mamés Stadium on Saturday to face Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga match.

Madrid enter Saturday in fourth place on the league table with 27 points from 13 games. In their last league match, Madrid defeated Málaga 3-2 behind goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Carlos Casemiro. Look for Zinedine Zidane to play his first team in a crucial match for Los Blancos as they look to catch Barcelona.

Athletic Bilbao currently sit in 16th place on the table with 13 points. Bilbao have not won a league match since Oct. 14, when they defeated Sevilla 1-0.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.