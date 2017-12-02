How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 2.

By Nihal Kolur
December 02, 2017

Real Madrid travel to San Mamés Stadium on Saturday to face Athletic Bilbao in a La Liga match.

Madrid enter Saturday in fourth place on the league table with 27 points from 13 games. In their last league match, Madrid defeated Málaga 3-2 behind goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Carlos Casemiro. Look for Zinedine Zidane to play his first team in a crucial match for Los Blancos as they look to catch Barcelona.

Athletic Bilbao currently sit in 16th place on the table with 13 points. Bilbao have not won a league match since Oct. 14, when they defeated Sevilla 1-0. 

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

