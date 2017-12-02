Sean Dyche Praises How Wingers Have Adapted in Burnley Ahead of Busy Christmas Period

By 90Min
December 02, 2017

Sean Dyche has been full of praise for Robbie Brady and Johann Gudmundsson after the two wingers have started to perform well on a consistent basis for Burnley.


Brady made a £13.5m move to Turf Moor in the last January transfer window, leaving Norwich City after a two-year spell at Carrow Road. 


Gudmundsson, a former Chelsea academy member, moved to Burnley at the start of last season for £2.7m, following his impressive performances for Charlton as the Addicks were relegated from the Championship. 

Despite struggling to adapt to life in Burnley, the two wingers have been vital for the Clarets this season and are starting to form an outstanding partnership with club-record signing Chris Wood.


"Robbie has adjusted well to what we are, Johann continues to get more used to the level," Dyche said, as reported by the Lancashire Telegraph"They’re both very good players, we do try and bring good players here and then we attempt to help them carry on.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"Sunday [against Arsenal] was probably when both have played well on a given day, they were both very good, very effective, diligent in their job for the team, some great pockets of play.

"I was pleased for them actually. Not far behind that is Scotty [Arfield], he’s done a brilliant job for us and continues to do so, he’s a bit unfortunate like a lot of them, the margins are very tight.

"It doesn’t seem it because people say you don’t change the team very often, as we know that’s factually wrong, but the point is I know how tight the margins are. I’m really pleased with the group."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters