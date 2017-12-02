Sean Dyche Praises How Wingers Have Adapted in Burnley Ahead of Busy Christmas Period

Sean Dyche has been full of praise for Robbie Brady and Johann Gudmundsson after the two wingers have started to perform well on a consistent basis for Burnley.





Brady made a £13.5m move to Turf Moor in the last January transfer window, leaving Norwich City after a two-year spell at Carrow Road.





Gudmundsson, a former Chelsea academy member, moved to Burnley at the start of last season for £2.7m, following his impressive performances for Charlton as the Addicks were relegated from the Championship.

Just back from #afcb Eddie Howe visibley down about the hosts' error-strewn performance but #burnley were excellent. Played some great football and Wood, Gudmundsson and Brady were superb. — Alex Crook (@alex_crook) November 29, 2017

Despite struggling to adapt to life in Burnley, the two wingers have been vital for the Clarets this season and are starting to form an outstanding partnership with club-record signing Chris Wood.





"Robbie has adjusted well to what we are, Johann continues to get more used to the level," Dyche said, as reported by the Lancashire Telegraph. "They’re both very good players, we do try and bring good players here and then we attempt to help them carry on.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"Sunday [against Arsenal] was probably when both have played well on a given day, they were both very good, very effective, diligent in their job for the team, some great pockets of play.

"I was pleased for them actually. Not far behind that is Scotty [Arfield], he’s done a brilliant job for us and continues to do so, he’s a bit unfortunate like a lot of them, the margins are very tight.

"It doesn’t seem it because people say you don’t change the team very often, as we know that’s factually wrong, but the point is I know how tight the margins are. I’m really pleased with the group."