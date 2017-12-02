VIDEO: Yeovil Use Tinder in Announcement Video to Confirm Signing Former Southampton Midfielder

December 02, 2017

Yeovil Town confirmed the signing of former Southampton and Huddersfield midfielder Oscar Gobern with a creative video using the popular dating app Tinder.

The Glovers announced their signing on Friday, scrolling through the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo Nazário before swiping right on 26-year-old Gobern.

"Oscar has been with us for three weeks now and from speaking to his previous managers and coaches he's a very determined and committed player," Yeovil manager Darren Way told the club website.

"They're all the ingredients we need to improve our squad."

Yeovil's video comes months after the closing of a transfer window where teams across Europe were trying to come up with the best, funniest and most elaborate announcement videos for their new signings.

The likes of AS Roma, Southampton and Sevilla all came up with some unique announcement videos during the transfer window, with content ranging from kidnapping a former player to a video of goats in a tree.

Gobern, who came through the academy at Southampton, has had spells at a number of clubs across the divisions in England and Scotland, with his most successful playing time coming at Huddersfield Town.

