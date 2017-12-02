Watford Boss Marco Silva Reaffirms Desire to Play Attacking Football Ahead of Spurs Clash

Watford manager Marco Silva has claimed that he has no intention of shutting-up shop against Spurs in their Premier League clash on Saturday, despite his side leaking a number of goals in their recent games.

The Hornets have been this season's surprise package in the top tier of English football, and sit eighth in the league after a series of impressive performances.

In an interview with the club's official website, Silva bullishly defended his attacking approach to the game, and claimed that while he was eager to shore up his side's leaky defence, they wouldn't be changing their attacking approach any time soon. Silva claimed:

"You have to look at goals we score as well. City were better than us – it was clear. But in the other games, Liverpool we draw at home, which is not a bad result for Watford.

Steve Welsh/GettyImages

"I was not happy we conceded four goals (against Chelsea and Manchester United). We should do better, really better. After the first goal (against United) we lost too easy our focus, we start to make easy mistakes. We need to improve in this situation.





"Our idea is not to put everybody in the box. It’s not our obligation. Most important is what we have been training to do since the first training day. This is our idea. When we have the ball we play our game and believe in our idea.”

Discussing his side's approach to the Spurs clash, Silva stated:

"It will be a tough game for us against a very good team, with a very good coach. It’s one game we need to compete to a high level. What can give us confidence is what we are doing. The last result was a disappointing result for them and I’m sure they will come here to react and they will do everything to take a good result. And we need to do the same.”