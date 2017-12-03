Antonio Conte Keen to Praise His Chelsea Side's Great Comeback Against Newcastle

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was quick to praise his side's resilience and strength of character in their home comeback win against Newcastle.

The Italian also praised the effort of his side from adversity and of the man-of-the-match display put up by Eden Hazard.

Speaking to the media after the game, via Chelsea's official site, he said: "We must be pleased, it was a good answer from all my players.

"Maybe we started the game a bit slowly but after we went 1-0 down we started to play with good intensity and had chances to score.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"It was a good performance from all my players and I’m very happy about this. It was another good reaction.





"It’s not simple to go 1-0 down and have the right will and desire to fight to win. It was very important to get three points and we did it."

Conte also commented on the display from the Belgium forward, adding: "He played a really good game. I think he enjoyed playing this type of football.

"Eden for us is an important player because with him we can change our system, he can play as a second striker or a number 10 when we play 3-4-3.

"Eden and Alvaro showed a great link today, I saw a lot of good combination play.

"I’m happy but in this league there is a team doing extraordinary things, Man City. At the same time it’s important to look at ourselves and go step by step.

"The most important thing for me is to score the penalty. You can decide what you want with the way you prefer to kick but the most important thing is to score and that happened so I’m happy.

"Next time he must pay great attention because goalkeepers study players who take penalties, but he can repeat it."