Ashley Young Uses FIFA Defending Tactic to Stop Mesut Ozil Free Kick & Twitter Goes Mad

By 90Min
December 03, 2017

EA Sports' FIFA video game comes under scrutiny rather regularly for offering in-game scenarios that provoke a fair bit of anger. 

In the latest version, FIFA 18, it seems the post and the ball possess some kind of magnetic attraction to one another and the opposition goalkeeper holds the attributes of Iker Casillas and Gianluigi Buffon morphed into one.

Regular players also find ways in order to stop their team from conceding in the most unlikely of ways, however Manchester United's Ashley Young proved at least one of the most popular preventative tactics is actually possible during his side's 3-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday evening. 

The Red Devils ran out comfortable winners in the end at the Emirates Stadium after Antonio Valencia and Jesse Lingard put Jose Mourinho's side two up before the quarter-hour mark. 

Alexandre Lacazette did manage to pull the Gunners back into the tie four minutes after the restart, but the north Londoners could not prevent United's England international midfielder grabbing his second of the afternoon to secure all three points.

However, arguably the most eye-catching moment of the 90 minutes was Young's on-the-line block of Mesut Ozil's goal-bound free kick. 

Red Devils goalkeeper David de Gea made a number of fine stops during the tie - 14 in fact - and the Spaniard could well have be forced into another had it not been for the recently rejuvenated wide man. 

Image by Jeff Masterson

As the Arsenal midfielder stepped up to take the set piece, the 32-year-old Manchester United full-back evacuated his place from the wall and sprinted back to his own goal-line to head the attempt clear - a well known FIFA tactic. 

Image by Jeff Masterson

Following the incident Twitter users were quick to take to social media to point out Young's defensive measures, and applaud him for bringing the video game into real life. 

