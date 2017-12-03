Bayern Sensation Joshua Kimmich Admits to Learning Spanish With the Help of Real Madrid

By 90Min
December 03, 2017

In this modern world where most people would usually download an app to learn another language, Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich has sort to use an unlikely source as a means to learn the Spanish language. 

Marca are reporting that Kimmich has admitted that he owes his Spanish learning skills thanks to Real Madrid, but not for the reasons you think. The German midfielder has been learning Spanish through Real Madrid's club song, which his teammates aren't privy to knowing.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Though, the 22-year-old admitted that he is learning Spanish not only because his mother urged him to do, but also because of the plethora of Spanish-speaking players at Bayern. With Thiago, Javi Martinez, James Rodriguez, Rafinha, Juan Bernat and Arturo Vida at the club, it helps to know a little Spanish. In an interview with Bilde he said:

"Just training every day and coming home is not enough for me so my mother had the idea to learn another language.

"I learnt French in school and can already speak English. Because we have so many Spaniards in the team it seemed like a good idea." (via ESPN FC)

Kimmich admitted that he finds the time to learn Spanish on his way to and fro the club's training. He added: "Everyday I go on my own to training and it is a long way home".

The German international featured in his side's 3-1 win against Hannover yesterday. The win sees their lead stretch to six points, after second place Leipzig, lost 4-0 away to Hoffenheim.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters