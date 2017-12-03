Bayern Sensation Joshua Kimmich Admits to Learning Spanish With the Help of Real Madrid

In this modern world where most people would usually download an app to learn another language, Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich has sort to use an unlikely source as a means to learn the Spanish language.

Marca are reporting that Kimmich has admitted that he owes his Spanish learning skills thanks to Real Madrid, but not for the reasons you think. The German midfielder has been learning Spanish through Real Madrid's club song, which his teammates aren't privy to knowing.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Though, the 22-year-old admitted that he is learning Spanish not only because his mother urged him to do, but also because of the plethora of Spanish-speaking players at Bayern. With Thiago, Javi Martinez, James Rodriguez, Rafinha, Juan Bernat and Arturo Vida at the club, it helps to know a little Spanish. In an interview with Bilde he said:

"Just training every day and coming home is not enough for me so my mother had the idea to learn another language.

"I learnt French in school and can already speak English. Because we have so many Spaniards in the team it seemed like a good idea." (via ESPN FC)

Kimmich admitted that he finds the time to learn Spanish on his way to and fro the club's training. He added: "Everyday I go on my own to training and it is a long way home".

The German international featured in his side's 3-1 win against Hannover yesterday. The win sees their lead stretch to six points, after second place Leipzig, lost 4-0 away to Hoffenheim.