Brighton Boss Brands His Side 'Naive' After Being Thrashed 5-1 at the Hands of Rampant Liverpool

By 90Min
December 03, 2017

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has claimed that his side were 'too naive' after their 5-1 Premier League thrashing at the hands of Liverpool. The Reds heaped the misery on the Seagulls, as Philippe Coutinho's magic in midfield destroyed any chance of a famous victory for the south coast side.

Speaking in the wake of the humbling loss, via Sky Sports, Hughton admitted his disappointment in his side's performance, claiming:

"We were too naive today and we haven't been like that against anybody. We have had a lesson today and we need to learn from that.

"What we always knew, at this level against this level of team, if you don't play to levels that we have been playing this season it can happen. 


"The first three goals were the most disappointing we were still in the game on 30 minutes, they've got quality we knew that, but we concede from a set play and a minute later they get their second one.

"We then have arguably one of the best two chances of the game through Glenn Murray misses a chance which happens and I think another 30 seconds later they get their third goal so they are the disappointing facts."

Brighton's loss saw them slip to 11th in the table, having now gone almost a month without a win in the Premier League. 

The top tier new boys are still performing above expectations, but will need to improve their form if they hope to stand any chance of remaining outside the relegation zone. Brighton play their next match on 9th December, away to Huddersfield Town.

