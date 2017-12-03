David Wagner 'Disappointed' by Lacklustre Huddersfield Display in Everton Defeat

David Wagner has expressed his grave disappointment at seeing his Huddersfield Town side fall to a sixth Premier League away defeat in seven games against Everton.

The Terriers fell to a 2-0 loss at Goodison Park in Sam Allardyce's first match in charge of the Toffees, and Wagner watched on as his players failed to be party poopers on the day.

Speaking to the press after the contest (h/t the Huddersfield Daily Examiner), Wagner stated that his side had not done enough offensively to deserve taking all three points back to Yorkshire with them.

He remarked: "It was a disappointing afternoon for us - it wasn’t a nice football match but I thought at half-time we would get something from it. But Everton had a little bit more creativity in the offensive than us and that is the disappointment.

"I’m disappointed about the game today - this today is one of the most as we didn’t perform in the offence and they didn’t create and show it.

"It isn’t about previous results - every defeat has it’s one story - but quality and creativity grows with goals and success - I understand the problem but we have to be focused on us to make ourselves better and we will keep on fighting to do that."

Away form is disgusting and very worrying. But after 15 games being 5 points above the drop zone is still above what many expected and we’ve still a fighting chance @htafcdotcom #HTAFC — Chris J Dolan (@cd27_dodge) December 2, 2017

Huddersfield have now lost four league games on the spin and find themselves spiralling towards the growing relegation battle at the bottom of the table.

Next up for Wagner's men is a game on home turf against Brighton - battered by Liverpool 5-1 at the Amex Stadium - and the German added that such a monumental game could have a huge bearing on his team's chances of turning their form around.

He said: "It’s probably the first time this season away from home the confidence has probably dropped but it will come back if we focus on ourselves.

"Next Saturday against Brighton is a great opportunity and we will like to bounce back at home with our home form excellent. This group has been written-off so many times and come back in the past - they just have to be focused on themselves."