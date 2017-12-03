Former Liverpool Striker Peter Crouch Comes to the Defence of Liverpool Defenders

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch, has come to the defence of the much-maligned Liverpool defenders. So far this season, Liverpool have had to endure scrutiny for some of their defensive displays.

Taking most of the brute criticism is Dejan Lovren, who after his dismal performance against Tottenham deleted his Instagram account.

However, Crouch has recently come out to defend against the notion of Liverpool's bad defence. Crouch was handed his first Premier League start midweek where his Stoke City side hosted Liverpool.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Stoke were defeated 3-0 by Liverpool, and after the game Crouch told the Daily Mail about the difficulties of coming up against both Joel Matip and Lovren.

He said: “People talk about Liverpool not being solid but I thought the two central defenders, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip, were really difficult to play against. (via This Is Futbol)

“They were decent. I know they have come in for a lot of stick but they were really, really solid. They are going to be in the top four, fighting until the end of the season.”

Crouch has so far netted four times for Stoke, albeit from coming off the bench. He was unable to add to his tally, but his encouraging words will undoubtedly strengthen Lovren, who is on the path of rebuilding his confidence and morale.

The 36-year-old scored his 15th goal as a substitute in the Premier League earlier this season, placing him alongside former great strikers such as Only Jermain Defoe, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & Nwankwo Kanu.

His importance off the bench was merited with a contract extension by Stoke. He was also rewarded with his second successive Premier League start yesterday, as his side defeated Swansea 2-1.