Gareth Southgate Reveals England's Number One Keeper and Fans Aren't Too Pleased

Gareth Southgate has confirmed which England goalkeeper is currently his first choice, and claimed that if the World Cup was tomorrow, they would start.

England were given a reasonably kind draw as they were grouped alongside Belgium, Tunisia and Panama for the World Cup next summer.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Quoted by GiveMeSport, Southgate revealed who is number one choice is between the sticks: "If we play tomorrow, I think Joe Hart would be our number one. I said that before the last game and he had a very good performance against Brazil.

"Equally, as I keep having to say to him, we are six months away and he has got to maintain form and make sure [of that] in the lead up to the World Cup."

Many supporters are questioning the decision with Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford believed to be the preferred option from the spectators point of view.

After Southgate revealed his current pick, Twitter responded in their masses to disagree with the England boss.

Southgate 'joe hart remains our number one' . . . . . Ime a red and even I can say Pickford is by far the best keeper in the country — Matthew james shaw (@Matthewjamessh4) December 1, 2017





Mate I swear to god if joe hart is the starting goalkeeper for the World Cup over Jordan Pickford and Fraser Forster, I’ll kill Gareth Southgate and Joe hart! — COOKY (@jamescookie98) November 30, 2017



