Gareth Southgate Reveals England's Number One Keeper and Fans Aren't Too Pleased

By 90Min
December 03, 2017

Gareth Southgate has confirmed which England goalkeeper is currently his first choice, and claimed that if the World Cup was tomorrow, they would start.

England were given a reasonably kind draw as they were grouped alongside Belgium, Tunisia and Panama for the World Cup next summer.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Quoted by GiveMeSport, Southgate revealed who is number one choice is between the sticks: "If we play tomorrow, I think Joe Hart would be our number one. I said that before the last game and he had a very good performance against Brazil.

"Equally, as I keep having to say to him, we are six months away and he has got to maintain form and make sure [of that] in the lead up to the World Cup."

Many supporters are questioning the decision with Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford believed to be the preferred option from the spectators point of view. 

After Southgate revealed his current pick, Twitter responded in their masses to disagree with the England boss.



You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters