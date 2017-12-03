Ian Wright Slates Newcastle's Chancel Mbemba Following Woeful Performance Against Chelsea

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has slated the performance of Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba in his side’s 3-1 loss to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Ian Wright claimed that he felt that Mbemba’s defensive performance against the reigning champions was “pitiful” after the Congolese returned to the starting line-up following an extended spell on the sidelines.

Mbemba was at fault for Chelsea’s second goal, where the big centre-half was easily outmuscled by Blues striker Alvaro Morata, who was there to duly nod in Victor Moses’ cross.

Though Newcastle - who are now without a win in six Premier League matches - were always going to find it testing to gain three points off of the West Londoners, Wright feels that Mbemba had to do considerably better if they were to even test Conte’s men.

Reported by HITC, Wright said of the defender's performance: “Mbemba as a centre-half, I don’t know what he’s expecting. That is pitiful.”

In what proved to be a bad day at the office for the Magpies, they did actually find themselves take an early lead in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off, courtesy of Dwight Gayle.

However, they held out for little over ten minutes before Eden Hazard equalised, with Morata putting his side in front just before the end of the first half.

Hazard managed to wrap up proceedings with a classy chipped penalty midway through the second half.

Following a fairly impressive start to the season, Newcastle’s poor run of form has begun to become concerning for the Geordies, who currently find themselves sat in 15th place in the Premier League - five points off of the drop zone.

Newcastle face in-form Leicester next Saturday at St. James’ Park, looking to force themselves out of their current rut and up the Premier League table.