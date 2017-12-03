Ian Wright Slates Newcastle's Chancel Mbemba Following Woeful Performance Against Chelsea

By 90Min
December 03, 2017

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has slated the performance of Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba in his side’s 3-1 loss to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Ian Wright claimed that he felt that Mbemba’s defensive performance against the reigning champions was “pitiful” after the Congolese returned to the starting line-up following an extended spell on the sidelines.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Mbemba was at fault for Chelsea’s second goal, where the big centre-half was easily outmuscled by Blues striker Alvaro Morata, who was there to duly nod in Victor Moses’ cross.

Though Newcastle - who are now without a win in six Premier League matches - were always going to find it testing to gain three points off of the West Londoners, Wright feels that Mbemba had to do considerably better if they were to even test Conte’s men.

Reported by HITC, Wright said of the defender's performance: “Mbemba as a centre-half, I don’t know what he’s expecting. That is pitiful.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

In what proved to be a bad day at the office for the Magpies, they did actually find themselves take an early lead in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off, courtesy of Dwight Gayle.

However, they held out for little over ten minutes before Eden Hazard equalised, with Morata putting his side in front just before the end of the first half.

Hazard managed to wrap up proceedings with a classy chipped penalty midway through the second half.

Following a fairly impressive start to the season, Newcastle’s poor run of form has begun to become concerning for the Geordies, who currently find themselves sat in 15th place in the Premier League - five points off of the drop zone.

Newcastle face in-form Leicester next Saturday at St. James’ Park, looking to force themselves out of their current rut and up the Premier League table. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters