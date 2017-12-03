Interim Bayern Boss Jupp Heynckes Reveals He Still Hasn't Even Signed a Contract With the Club Yet

By 90Min
December 03, 2017

Bayern Munich interim boss Jupp Heynckes has revealed that he hasn't even signed a contract with the club, despite having been in temporary charge for the past two months, as Bild reported.

Clearly, Heynckes has been very tied up during that period of time trying to undo the work done by Carlo Ancelotti at the start of the season - and his hard work has been paying off.

The Bavarians have put their troubles under the Italian firmly behind them, and are now top of the league by six points and Borussia Dortmund, who flew out of the traps, are languishing in sixth after a dismal turn in form.

Heynckes has rejuvenated the side, so maybe now he can get round to signing his contract, of which he said, as quoted by Bayern reporter Philipp Kessler on Twitter: "We do not have a contract yet. Mr Dreesen keeps asking me to come over and sign my contract. But I have not found time yet."

The contract he will eventually sign will only take him till the end of the current season, since he has only been hired on an interim basis, and then the search for a new manager to oversee the long-term will begin - if it wasn't being acted on behind the scenes already.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters