Interim Bayern Boss Jupp Heynckes Reveals He Still Hasn't Even Signed a Contract With the Club Yet

Bayern Munich interim boss Jupp Heynckes has revealed that he hasn't even signed a contract with the club, despite having been in temporary charge for the past two months, as Bild reported.

Clearly, Heynckes has been very tied up during that period of time trying to undo the work done by Carlo Ancelotti at the start of the season - and his hard work has been paying off.

#Heynckes über seine @fcbayern-Rückkehr: „Vertrag haben wir noch keinen. Herr Dreesen fordert mich immer wieder auf, vorbeizukommen und meinen Vertrag zu unterschreiben. Aber ich habe bislang noch keine Zeit dafür gefunden.“ #FCBayern @bild_bayern pic.twitter.com/Jq3sbxcx43 — Philipp Kessler (@kessler_philipp) December 3, 2017

The Bavarians have put their troubles under the Italian firmly behind them, and are now top of the league by six points and Borussia Dortmund, who flew out of the traps, are languishing in sixth after a dismal turn in form.

Heynckes has rejuvenated the side, so maybe now he can get round to signing his contract, of which he said, as quoted by Bayern reporter Philipp Kessler on Twitter: "We do not have a contract yet. Mr Dreesen keeps asking me to come over and sign my contract. But I have not found time yet."

The contract he will eventually sign will only take him till the end of the current season, since he has only been hired on an interim basis, and then the search for a new manager to oversee the long-term will begin - if it wasn't being acted on behind the scenes already.

