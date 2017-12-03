Klopp Admits Fitness Concerns & Claims His Players Are 'All Done' Following Brighton Win

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his players are burnt out, following their 5-1 triumph over Brighton on Saturday.

Playing away at the Amex, the Reds put in a brilliant shift, with Emre Can, Roberto Firmino (two) and Philippe Coutinho all getting on the score-sheet. Lewis Dunk was also guilty of an own goal that further compounded his team's problems.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Despite the stellar performance, Klopp seemed rather worried about his team's overall fitness, telling reporters that the players are 'all done' after the match.

"When you look in the dressing room after the game, they are all really done," he said, via Express.

"We changed again six times, but it’s really hard for the boys. Now we play Wednesday in a very, very important game against Moscow and then we play the derby on Sunday.

BREAKING: Jurgen Klopp knows more about managing Liverpool Football Club than those on Twitter and other Championship Manager experts. (Shocker!) #LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/xPx3HdtWCX — Anfield Talk (@Anfield_Talk) December 2, 2017

"That’s the life of the players with the games that are coming up; we need the results.

"I am happy about [our form]. Results-wise it looks like we are flying but unfortunately it is not [like this] because we have to work really hard for it, but that’s OK."

"We had big problems line-up-wise. You always should be able to react, but it was a little bit close to training that we got information.

"We couldn’t get it earlier and then from the medical department ill, ill, injured or not cool – and all of them were centre-halves and that makes life difficult.

"We had to make a quick decision, we had 20-odd minutes in training. The boys did really well and it was difficult place for us."