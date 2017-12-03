Liverpool Midfielder Sadio Mane Admits Jurgen Klopp 'Is Like My Father' Amidst Friction Speculation

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has insisted there is no problem between himself and boss Jurgen Klopp and that the German manager is like a father figure to him on Merseyside despite claims the two were not on the best of terms.

The initial speculation regarding the apparent friction between the two occurred following the Reds' 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend, where, following the full-time whistle, the 25-year-old was seen to be rather unhappily animated as his coach placed his arm around him.

It was believed that the Senegal international had been left displeased with his lack of involvement in the stalemate with the Blues - being introduced into proceedings just one minute before the regulation 90 had been complete.

However, in an exclusive interview with former Premier League defender William Gallas, Mane dispelled those rumours, and insisted there is no issue between himself and Klopp and that he sees his boss as a father figure at Anfield.

"Jurgen Klopp is like my father", the pacey winger told French publications outlet SFR when asked if he had a strong relationship with the 50-year-old.

The former Southampton man made the switch to the north west 12 months after the Stuttgart-born manager took the reins at Liverpool, joining the Reds from the Saints in a deal worth around £37m in 2016.

Since then Mane has netted 18 times in his 43 appearances for the Merseysiders in all competitions and has become an instrumental part of the north west side's attack.

The Anfield faithful may well have been worried when they saw the animated conversation between the two following the Chelsea draw, however it sounds as though the relationship between the 25-year-old and Klopp is as good as it has ever been.