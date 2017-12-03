Liverpool Midfielder Sadio Mane Admits Jurgen Klopp 'Is Like My Father' Amidst Friction Speculation

By 90Min
December 03, 2017

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has insisted there is no problem between himself and boss Jurgen Klopp and that the German manager is like a father figure to him on Merseyside despite claims the two were not on the best of terms. 

The initial speculation regarding the apparent friction between the two occurred following the Reds' 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend, where, following the full-time whistle, the 25-year-old was seen to be rather unhappily animated as his coach placed his arm around him. 

It was believed that the Senegal international had been left displeased with his lack of involvement in the stalemate with the Blues - being introduced into proceedings just one minute before the regulation 90 had been complete. 

However, in an exclusive interview with former Premier League defender William Gallas, Mane dispelled those rumours, and insisted there is no issue between himself and Klopp and that he sees his boss as a father figure at Anfield.  

"Jurgen Klopp is like my father", the pacey winger told French publications outlet SFR when asked if he had a strong relationship with the 50-year-old. 

The former Southampton man made the switch to the north west 12 months after the Stuttgart-born manager took the reins at Liverpool, joining the Reds from the Saints in a deal worth around £37m in 2016. 

Since then Mane has netted 18 times in his 43 appearances for the Merseysiders in all competitions and has become an instrumental part of the north west side's attack. 

The Anfield faithful may well have been worried when they saw the animated conversation between the two following the Chelsea draw, however it sounds as though the relationship between the 25-year-old and Klopp is as good as it has ever been. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters