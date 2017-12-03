Egyptian national manager Hector Cuper has revealed that Spanish giants Real Madrid are interested in Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool forward recently arrived back to England in the summer from AS Roma, and has already made a significant impact for the Reds going forward.

His national boss Cuper, spoke to ON Sport TV, an Egyptian broadcasting company and as the Mirror report, he confirmed Madrid's interest: "I’ve received confirmed news revealing Real Madrid’s interest in Salah, but let’s not rush things.

"To me, he is in an amazing position right now."

Since joining Liverpool in the summer, the Egyptian has scored 12 times in 15 appearances for the club in the Premier League, providing three assists for his teammates too. That is some return for someone who wasn't given the chance at Chelsea a few years back.

Surprisingly, Salah wasn't on the scoresheet in their 5-1 thumping away to Brighton.

The £34m price tag in which Jurgen Klopp paid for the winger in the summer, looks to be a bargain as we look back, and is for sure a contender for Player of the Season if his form continues through until the end of the season.

Real Madrid could potentially lose Gareth Bale as he is rumoured with a move away from the club, and with that in mind, could Salah be his replacement?

Liverpool don't need to sell and Mohamed Salah still has well over four years left on his deal which he signed in the summer.

The Reds have European commitments to attend to on Wednesday evening as they host Spartak Moskva, but next Sunday is the big game.

It's the local derby as they await Everton who make the short trip across Stanley Park to Anfield.