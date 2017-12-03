On-Loan Rennes Midfielder Wahbi Khazri Slates Former Sunderland Boss David Moyes for Lack of Trust

Sunderland midfielder Wahbi Khazri has slated former Black Cats manager and current West Ham boss David Moyes, implying that his lack of trust in the Tunisian could have been a major factor behind Sunderland’s relegation last season.

Khazri is currently enjoying a successful loan spell with Ligue 1 side Rennes which - if his recent interview has anything to go by - has given the 26-year-old a much-needed confidence boost, where he claimed that perhaps his former manager Moyes should have shown more belief in him.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Reported by Sport Witness, Khazri - speaking of Moyes - said: “He didn’t trust me, I didn’t go into his plans but the fact that we finished with 20 points is on himself. He just didn’t like my style of play, it happens. If you don’t change a team that wins, he does not change a losing team. I’m not saying that I could have changed the club on my own, but I could have helped the team.”

Looking at Khazri’s statistics in Ligue 1 this season, perhaps Moyes should have given the attacking midfielder more of an opportunity in his side. Khazri has made eight appearances in all competitions this season (seven in Ligue 1 and one in the cup), where the overlooked Sunderland man has managed to bag himself an impressive six goals.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

Moyes has come under scrutiny in the past for his stubbornness in reference to team selection, where should his less than stellar run as West Ham boss continue, it could be a theme which may return.

The Scotsman is yet to register a win in his three games as Hammers manager, which included a humiliating 4-0 loss to his former side Everton in midweek.

West Ham currently find themselves in 19th place and matters don’t look to be getting any easier for the East Londoners. First they travel to the Etihad to face Manchester City on , before facing Chelsea and Arsenal in their following two league matches.