Manchester City Set to Turn Down Any Loan Offers for Starlet Phil Foden in January

Manchester City teen sensation Phil Foden is set to remain at the football club beyond the winter transfer window, as Pep Guardiola doesn't want to sanction a loan move for him.

Foden has burst on to the scene this year after shining for England's Young Lions at the World Cup recently, and after making waves for City's youth team.

The 17-year-old looks like he's in line for a promising career, and a host of clubs have already enquired about taking him on a temporary basis - but as reported by the Mirror, the Etihad club will turn down any loan bids to continue his development.

It is thought that Foden will feature more regularly for the club in 2018 as fixtures begin to pile up - the club are still in the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup could be another opportunity for him to play, as well as the Premier League of course.

It is thought that Guardiola is keen for Foden to remain in close proximity to the club's first team stars including David Silva, so he can study their games and hopefully go on to become as good as them years down the line.

The midfielder has enjoyed a fine start to his professional career, and is the target of a number of clubs - one being Celtic. City have done business with Celtic in the past - young winger Patrick Roberts was sent on loan there last season and has returned for a second stint to further his development.

