Manchester United Announce Signing of PSG Teenage Wonderkid Aliou Badara Traore

By 90Min
December 03, 2017

Manchester United have completed the signing of 16-year-old Paris Saint-Germain academy sensation Aliou Badara Traore


The north west giants announced the signing during their 3-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday evening, where goals from Antonio Valencia and a Jesse Lingard brace were enough to see off Arsene Wenger's outfit. 


The 16-year-old arrives at Old Trafford with a huge reputation and has been dubbed the "next Paul Pogba". 

It was thought that both Manchester City and Juventus had shown interest in Traore, however it was United who managed to bag their man following an impressive trial spell with the club.


The France Under-17 international spent time with the Red Devils in February and was one of the stand-out players in their 7-0 youth win over Burnley. 

Following that the midfielder was part of the Old Trafford's Under-18s squad that travelled to Austria during the summer for pre-season. 


He made his competitive debut as a full Man Utd player during their 3-2 Premier League Cup defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday and has made a stirring impact since joining. 

"Traore is a boy we’ve been looking at for a while", United’s Under-18s coach Kieran McKenna told MUTV.

"He is a really powerful midfielder who likes to run box to box. He is very strong technically and is improving all the time.

"He's a nice man and his English is improving. He's settling in well with the boys and has taken to the club really well."

Traore turns 17 in January and should be eligible for the Red Devils' FA Youth Cup campaign following the turn of the year. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters