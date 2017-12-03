Manchester United Announce Signing of PSG Teenage Wonderkid Aliou Badara Traore

Manchester United have completed the signing of 16-year-old Paris Saint-Germain academy sensation Aliou Badara Traore.





The north west giants announced the signing during their 3-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday evening, where goals from Antonio Valencia and a Jesse Lingard brace were enough to see off Arsene Wenger's outfit.





The 16-year-old arrives at Old Trafford with a huge reputation and has been dubbed the "next Paul Pogba".

#MUFC teenage transfers this summer:



Ethan Galbraith

Largie Ramazani

Aliou Badara Traore

Millen Baars

It was thought that both Manchester City and Juventus had shown interest in Traore, however it was United who managed to bag their man following an impressive trial spell with the club.





The France Under-17 international spent time with the Red Devils in February and was one of the stand-out players in their 7-0 youth win over Burnley.

Following that the midfielder was part of the Old Trafford's Under-18s squad that travelled to Austria during the summer for pre-season.





He made his competitive debut as a full Man Utd player during their 3-2 Premier League Cup defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday and has made a stirring impact since joining.

"Traore is a boy we’ve been looking at for a while", United’s Under-18s coach Kieran McKenna told MUTV.

"He is a really powerful midfielder who likes to run box to box. He is very strong technically and is improving all the time.

"He's a nice man and his English is improving. He's settling in well with the boys and has taken to the club really well."

Traore turns 17 in January and should be eligible for the Red Devils' FA Youth Cup campaign following the turn of the year.