Manchester United Ready to Withdraw Gareth Bale Interest if Real Madrid Don't Halve Asking Price

Manchester United are preparing to pull the plug on their interest in Real Madrid star Gareth Bale unless the Spanish side's transfer valuation of the Welshman halves, according to The Mirror.

The Red Devils have shown continued interest in the 28-year-old over the past two years, and have made several attempts to coax the former world's most expensive player back to the Premier League.

It is thought that the North West giants had tabled a sum of over £100m in order to secure the dangerous attacker, however as his time in Spain continues the Old Trafford hierarchy's figure is dropping rapidly.

The reason behind the sharp decrease in transfer fee is due to a number of factors, with Bale now 28-year-old and currently enduring this 20th injury since leaving Tottenham Hotspur four years ago.

The Wales international is also believed to be taking home around £350k a week, and the big transfer fee numbers no longer add up for the United chiefs.

Los Blancos are said to be keen to sell the player over this season, however, will only do so for an estimated £100m in order to help raise the £220m needed to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne.

But with the former Spurs man making just seven appearances across all competitions this season, with a minor calf strain just days after returning from another lay-off forcing him to miss Real's goalless draw with Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, the Red Devils are no longer keen to splash the serious cash they once were.

The Old Trafford chiefs now see Bale in a similar price bracket to star goalkeeper David de Gea, who they value at between £50m-£60m