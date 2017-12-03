Mauricio Pochettino Sends Tottenham Scouts to Find Replacement for £50m-Rated Danny Rose

By 90Min
December 03, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to part ways with £50m-rated left-back Danny Rose over the winter, with boss Mauricio Pochettino ordering his scouts to scour their channels in order to find a replacement, according to the Mirror

The 27-year-old defender has been on Manchester United's radar for the past 12 months, with Jose Mourinho keen to add greater pace into his backline with Luke Shaw seemingly not fitting the bill at Old Trafford. 

Despite numerous rumoured attempts from the Red Devils, they have not been able to land the England international, however that could be set to change in January. 

The report states that Tottenham boss Pochettino has instructed his scouts to unearth a replacement for the Rose ahead of the winter market, with the Argentine preparing to cut the pacey Doncaster-born left-back free next month. 

But Spurs will only allow the departure of one of their most prized assets if United are able to match their valuation of the Leeds United academy graduate, which currently stands at £50m.


In recent times the temporary Wembley Stadium hierarchy have become dubious as to whether the Englishman's allegiances truly lie with the north Londoners - who currently lie sixth in the Premier League after dropping yet more points during their 1-1 draw with Watford on Saturday. 

Rose instigated the concerns over the summer by claiming his £65k-per-week salary was not befitting of his role within the squad, and insisted he would show no remorse in demanding more if an offer from another side came along. 


"I am reaching my peak and have probably only got one big contract left in me", the left-back said whilst in the midst of his long-term spell on the sidelines. 


"I’m not saying I want out, but if something came to me that was concrete, I’d have no qualms about voicing my opinions to anyone at the club." 

It is thought Pochettino saw this statement as a cry for Manchester United to table an offer for him, something that the Argentine is both expecting and now will have no problem with next month. 

