New Everton Boss Sam Allardyce Eyes Move for West Brom Defender as He Seeks Shake-Up

New Everton manager Sam Allardyce is targeting West Brom defender Jonny Evans as his first signing in January.

The 63-year-old is back in the managerial game with the Toffees and is being tasked with steering the club well away from the relegation zone.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

It's been so far so good for Big Sam, who watched on as the team stuffed West Ham 4-0 in midweek, and they then beat Huddersfield 2-0 in his first official game on Saturday.

It's back-to-back clean sheets for the first time this season, but Everton's defensive frailties have been well documented this season and as reported by the Sun, Allardyce wants to sign Evans to shore things up at the back.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Northern Ireland international Evans almost joined Manchester City in the summer for £30m, and has also been linked with Arsenal in the past. He is undoubtedly the Baggies' best and most consistent defender, and could be approached by Allardyce in January.

Evans may wish to jump ship, with West Brom struggling badly of late - Albion just fired Tony Pulis having slipped to 17th in the Premier League table.

Everton's victories this week have propelled them up to 10th, and things are looking rosier for the Goodison Park outfit after a poor start under Ronald Koeman.

