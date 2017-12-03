Newcastle Midfielder Matt Ritchie Baffles Viewers With the Most Bizarre Shin Pad Design Ever

By 90Min
December 03, 2017

Newcastle may have fallen to another defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, but there was something quite bizarre preoccupying fans prior to the game.

One supporter on Twitter had spotted something very odd about midfielder Matt Ritchie's attire.

Not his kit - everything appeared normal in that regard - but his shin pads, which were emblazoned with sausage rolls.

The reasons for the design choice are not immediately clear - perhaps Ritchie is simply passionate and enthusiastic about the savoury pastries.

"Very stodgy performance today," one fan quipped on Twitter, but it was true of Ritchie's teammates too.


Newcastle's poor run of form continued with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Premier League champions, despite having taken the lead through Dwight Gayle early on.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

It means that Rafa Benitez's side have now gone six games without a victory, and fallen to 14th in the table.

Ritchie has come under criticism for his form in recent weeks, although Benitez has been quick to back the winger:

"I think with him we have a player that will give everything every game," the Spanish coach told the Shields Gazette before the loss at Chelsea.

"As I've said before, some players can play bad or well, but it's not the main thing. It's that they try and try to do well and try to improve if they make mistakes.

"Ritchie's someone that wants to improve, and I'm happy with that."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters