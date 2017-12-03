Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is preparing a winter swoop for ex-player and Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the Gabon international's fallout with the Bundesliga outfit, according to the Express.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form so far this season, netting 17 times in 19 games, however he is believed to be unhappy at the Signal Iduna Park and now wants out.

The initial friction between both parties began in the summer, when BVB chiefs refused to accept the pacey frontman's transfer request.

After the campaign was underway it seemed any bad feelings had disappeared, with Aubameyang leading his side to a lightning start, remaining undefeated in their opening seven domestic outings.

However, since their 3-2 home defeat to RB Leipzig 11 games ago, Dortmund have been victorious just once across all competitions - a 5-0 win over third-tier German side FC Magdeburg.

During that time it is not just manager Peter Bosz who has hid the headlines, with the the AC Milan academy graduate also causing issues off the pitch.

Aubameyang missed out on his side's shoddy 2-1 defeat to VfB Stuttgart earlier in the campaign after being suspended by the club for his late arrival to training.

Alongside that, the France-born talisman has also been in trouble on the pitch, seeing red during BVB's dramatic 4-4 collapse with Schalke last month - with Dortmund holding a 4-0 lead at the time of his dismissal.

It seems the pile up of issues surrounding the attacker are set to finally take their toll, with the report suggesting the Bundesliga giants chiefs are now willing to part company with their talented goalscorer.

Liverpool are one club heavily linked with the frontman, with boss Klopp keen to revive his former relationship with the player and bring him to Anfield.

The Reds certainly do not lack in the forward department, however it is expected that if Aubameyang were to arrive in the north west, it could pave the way for the departure of misfiring striker Daniel Sturridge.

But the Merseysiders will also have to fight off fellow Premier League side Chelsea in order to secure the marksman's signature, with Blues boss Antonio Conte also monitoring the Gabon international.