'Special Meaning' Behind Chelsea Star Eden Hazard's Panenka Penalty Against Newcastle Revealed

Eden Hazard chipped his penalty right down the middle against Newcastle in Saturday's early kick-off, which was impressive in itself.

The Belgian is a dab-hand from 12 yards and is usually always backed to score from the spot, and he did not disappoint at Stamford Bridge.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The penalty was the mark of a player oozing confidence at the moment, and it would appear that Hazard's knowledge of football history is just as high.

Saturday marked the 69th birthday of Czechoslovakian footballer Antonin Panenka, meaning Hazard had the utter audacity to pay homage to the man with the very technique that has made him so famous.

What a tribute!



Eden Hazard scored a panenka today...



And it's Antonín Panenka's 69th birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/SjCj932bTv — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) December 2, 2017

Panenka was the first to exercise the chip technique in the 1976 European Championships when he converted against German goalkeeper Sepp Maier to win his team the title.

Since then, only a handful of players have dared attempt the technique, with the likes of Andrea Pirlo and Lionel Messi succeeding, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failing.

Hazard's cheeky chip on Saturday though was something else - to do that on the man's birthday shows confidence, especially when Karl Darlow might have known about the occasion.

