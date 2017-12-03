Star Man Utd Stopper David de Gea Received Instructions in the Tunnel After Inclusion of Lacazette

Prior to the game on Saturday, Arsenal announced that Alexandre Lacazette would be starting in the much-anticipated encounter against bitter rivals Manchester United.

Upon hearing the news, David de Gea was quickly pulled to the side and given some last minute instructions from the United goalkeeping coach.

The inclusion of Lacazette took everyone by surprise, including United manager Jose Mourinho who admitted as much beforehand. David de Gea however, seemed to be given new advice in response to the Frenchman's inclusion.

Emilio Alvarez, who was brought to Old Trafford last summer, through the request of David de Gea, made a last-minute appearance in the tunnel with his clipboard to give De Gea some pointers.

While the team was preparing for the game and lining up in the tunnel, De Gea and Alvarez could be seen in deep discussion, possibly about how to deal with Lacazette.

The former Lyon man has now become the designated penalty taker for Arsenal, however, in his absence, it would be Alexis Sanchez who would assume the duty. As a result of this De Gea would have spent hours on preparing to stop Sanchez and learning his tendencies from the spot, ultimately disregarding Lacazette.

With the Frenchman being put in the starting XI, De Gea would need to start afresh and get up to date on how the £50m man takes his penalties.

In the end, De Gea's crash course seemed to have paid off as the former Atletico shot stopper made 14 saves, equalling the record since statisticians Opta began collecting data.