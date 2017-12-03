Terriers Boss Linked With Return to Former Side Borussia Dortmund as Pressure Mounts on Peter Bosz

December 03, 2017

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has been linked with a return to Borussia Dortmund after a successful tenure with the Terriers.

The newly promoted side have started well to life in the Premier League, gaining 15 points from their opening 15 games. 

However, recently they haven't had the best of results, particularly in the last week as they were thumped 5-0 away to Arsenal and 2-0 to Everton at Goodison Park.

Wagner, 46, has been rumoured to return to the club where he managed the reserves, and The Sun are linking him with a potential return.

Current Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz is under pressure at the German club with the side sitting in sixth domestically, and recently being knocked out of their Champions League group. 


Borussia Dortmund squandered a four goal lead in the dying stages to draw to Schalke, and many questioned whether he would keep his job. 

If Bosz is shown the door at Dortmund, Wagner is expected to be in contention for the managerial role, but since his arrival in England, supporters of both Huddersfield and other sides have embraced his ways of coaching and the passion he brings.

Huddersfield have a slightly easier task ahead of them unlike previous games, as they host Brighton, looking to bounce back and climb up the table away from the drop zone. 

Was David Wagner one that got away from the German club? It could be a fairytale return, but would the Terriers boss risk everything he has achieved at Huddersfield to return to a cracked Dortmund? It's unlikely.

