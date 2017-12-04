Adrian Hoping For More Opportunities in Goal for West Ham After Impressing Against Manchester City

Adrian is hoping to keep up the pressure on Joe Hart after impressing in West Ham's Premier League defeat to Manchester City.

Hart couldn't play against his parent club which meant the Hammers turned to Adrian for the first time in the league this season.

Speaking to the Sun after the clash at the Etihad, the Spanish goalkeeper was disappointing that an improved Hammers performance got nothing: "At the end of the day it is a defeat, we don't get any points, so I cannot be happy.

Some positive things...

- Adrian was top notch.

- Rice was terrific.

- Sakho & Antonio ran the channels well.

- Ogbonna scored a goal.



We can keep our heads up high. Not a bad performance by any means. Unlucky West Ham. ⚒ — West Ham United. (@TheHammersView) December 3, 2017

"But we troubled them, we defended well and played well on the counter attack, we had great chances to go 2-2 at the end but they are top players."





Adrian is now into his fifth season with the East London club and he is hoping for more opportunities to play. "I hope I have more chances to play from now."

"The competition is great, so for the manager the next game we don't know."

West Ham's defeat at the Etihad was their 4th in their last 5 matches but it was a marked improvement on the 4-0 defeat to Everton on Wednesday night.

Angelo Ogbonna's header on the stroke of half-time put the Hammers ahead but second-half strikes from Nicolas Otamendi and David Silva meant that David Moyes' side are three points from safety with only Swansea below them in the table.

The Hammers now have two London derbies in a week with both Chelsea and Arsenal coming to the London Stadium before they travel to Stoke on 16th December in what looks like a big game for their new manager.