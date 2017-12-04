Arsene Wenger Refuses to Concede Arsenal May Be Out of the Race for the Premier League Title

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has refused to concede Arsenal may have fallen out of the running for the Premier League title this season, unlike his North London rival, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino.

While Pochettino has ruled out any possibility of his Spurs side contending for the Premier League top spot, Wenger is not inclined to do likewise, despite the Gunner being 15 points off pace-setters Manchester City.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“I am not Pochettino, I am Arsene Wenger,” Wenger said, as reported by TEAMtalk.

“I am here to fight as long as I can. As long as mathematically it’s possible you have to fight. You cannot give any other message out.”

Over the weekend, Arsenal lost out on an important three points, as old rivals Manchester United were able to secure a 3-1 victory over the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium, in spite of the host's overwhelming superiority throughout the majority of the game.

The Red Devils were able to capitalise on two early defensive howlers from the Arsenal back line, with that early double being enough to earn them all three points.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“I believe from the game, it has to make us angry and even more determined,” the Frenchman said, regarding the loss to United.

“If I am a player, and I think with what we produced, we have a huge potential, and we lose the game. We cannot accept that.

“That’s what you want, the players have produced a quality performance.

“What makes you angry is that you produce that performance and in the end you have nothing to show for it. That’s very difficult to accept.”

Arsenal's next Premier League game comes on Sunday 10th December away to Southampton, with a win being an absolute must if the Gunners want to keep the pressure on the current top four.