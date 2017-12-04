Aston Villa Reportedly Looking to Secure a Loan Deal for Swansea Striker Oliver McBurnie

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in swooping for 21-year-old Swansea forward Oli McBurnie. Although it would only be a loan deal, Villa are said to be very keen on the youngster, who has impressed with his performances for the Swans' U23 side, scoring seven goals in five games.

After a loan deal fell through in the summer that would've seen the Scotland U21 striker playing for Barnsley, he has since made several appearances as a substitute in South Wales but has struggled to find the playing time he needs with Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Bony and Tammy Abraham above him in the pecking order.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

However, as reported by Sports Mole, Aston Villa are keen to bolster their attacking options with Steve Bruce experiencing an injury crisis.

Keinan Davis is currently Villa's only match fit striker, so McBurnie could potentially alleviate the concern surrounding their striking options. It could also be beneficial for the youngster, who will be looking to get some valuable game time under his belt.

Steve Bruce's side host Millwall on Saturday afternoon, with the home side looking to keep pace with the top four in the hope of claiming a play-off place.