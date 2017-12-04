Cristiano Ronaldo Blasts Real Madrid Chiefs Over Sale of Alvaro Morata to Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly slammed Real Madrid for sanctioning the transfer of Alvaro Morata in the summer following yet another disappointing result this weekend.

Lost Blancos had the chance to close the gap to league leaders Barcelona on Saturday evening following the Catalonian's 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo earlier in the day.

However, the La Liga giants were unable to break down Athletic Bilbao inside the San Mames Stadium resulting in a goalless stalemate, the third time they have been unable to find the back of the net this season.

All-time group stage top scorers:



⚽️ 60 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

⚽️ 59 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)

⚽️ 40 Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)#UCL pic.twitter.com/9LNL0KrBtZ — ★ #TeamOfTheYear ★ (@ChampionsLeague) December 4, 2017

This campaign is a far-flung reality of that from last year for Real, where they netted at least once in every single game across all competitions.

The problem lies with the simply uninspiring form of both Ronaldo and fellow attacker Karim Benzema, who have just four goals between them in Spain's top flight this term.

Ronaldo>Messi.. Ronaldo has an international trophy..not my words..Barca fans said that trophies matter.. — Raj (@Carrasvision) December 4, 2017

These frustrations seemingly finally got the better of the Euro 2016-winner, who, according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, blasted boss Zinedine Zidane and the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium chiefs for the sale of Morata over the summer following Saturday's draw.

The 25-year-old put his name on the scoresheet on 20 separate occasions across all competitions in his 12-month long return last term, after departing his youth club for Serie A club Juventus back in 2014.

Since his switch to reigning Premier League champions Chelsea in July of this year for around £55.8m, the Madrid-born talisman has continued his impressive form - bagging 10 goals in 20 games.

📽 | Athletic Bilbao fans were chanting "Messi" yesterday during the match against Real Madrid. Ronaldo, who currently has a 2.94% conversion rate in the league, was visibly upset. pic.twitter.com/NFIxFTrwt4 — Media (@UltraFCBMedia) December 3, 2017

But the report suggests that this is not the first time Ronaldo has vented his frustration over the sale of Morata to the club, with the 32-year-old blaming boss Zidane for the ousting of the frontman.

Real currently find themselves in fourth-place and six points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title chase, having scored 11 less goals than their Clasico rivals.

Benevento's keeper has a 100% conversion rate.



Christiano Ronaldo has a 1.8% conversion rate.



If we do the maths that means that Benevento's keeper is 55.5555556x the player Ronaldo is.



Unreal. — Alex (@Rambsiee) December 3, 2017

The two sides meet before the turn of the year, and if Los Blancos' recent form in attack continues when they collide with Barca later this month, it could well spell the end of their charge towards their 34th league trophy.