Crystal Palace co-chairman Steve Parish has announced plans to renovate Selhurst Park, with construction set to begin in late 2018.

A press conference was set for 2pm on the 4th of December, with everyone around the club eager to hear what the chairman had to say.

In the press conference, Parish spoke about the plans to refurbish Selhurst Park into a new modern stadium, as reported by the Croydon Advertiser.

“It’s a wonderful stadium, but for me it’s not enough.

“Selhurst is our home, we want to stay here. A new Selhurst Park for a new era, with a new Crystal Palace.”

Not only is the stadium itself changing, Parish announced that the club crest would change as well.

“We spent years talking with the fans about the crest.”

Huge investment has been set aside for the new stadium, with the capacity of the ground expected to grow to 34,000.

“Investment will be around £75 to 100 million.

“Not everyone needs a 60,000 seater stadium, this will be a 34,000 seater stadium.”

The current home of the Eagles holds 8,000 less seats than the proposed plans. This is a big step for Palace and the future of their club. Praise must be heaped onto Parish and the board at Palace, as it would have been easy to put the plans to one side while the team battle relegation.

If and when the stadium is completed, fans will be desperate that the new build encapsulates the same fiery and passionate atmosphere that Selhurst Park has become synonymous for.

This plan for a new stadium shows the overall intent of the Premier League to grow their brand and become more like the MLS, where most stadiums hold upwards of 40,000 people; which shows that the game is changing due to the finances involved.