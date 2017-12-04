Danny Murphy Perplexed by Jonjo Shelvey's Omission From the Newcastle Starting XI

BBC pundit and former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has questioned Rafa Benitez's decision to leave out Jonjo Shelvey from the Magpies' last two starting XI's.

Having been a regular feature in the Newcastle side this season with 12 appearances so far, the 25-year-old was left out during the 2-2 draw with West Brom, and again during their trip to Stamford Bridge on the weekend.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live on December 3rd, Danny Murphy spoke of his confusion surrounding Shelvey's omission from the squad, and believes the longer Benitez keeps him out of the side, the more frustrated he will become.

I just love Jonjo Shelvey. Xabi Alonso’s mind in Lee Cattermole’s body. — Hasan (@7asan_ms) December 2, 2017

“It won’t be long before Jonjo Shelvey gets the hump. If he can’t get in this Newcastle team, I’m watching different football. I really am.

“Have you got enough match winners in the side for Newcastle? You’ve got one on the bench.”

Earlier in the season Shelvey was kept out of the starting eleven for several games after stamping on Dele Alli on the opening day. Although the past has shown the midfielder to be a highly controversial figure, Rafa Benitez has always shown faith in the him.

It remains to be seen whether it is down to attitude or simply underperforming; although if Newcastle's recent matches are anything to go by, Shelvey's composure on the ball is urgently needed.

Newcaslte host Leicester City on Saturday evening, with the home side looking to bounce back after last weekend's defeat to Chelsea.