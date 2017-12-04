Former West Ham Defender Matt Upson Praises Declan Rice After Impressive First Start at Centre Back

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

Although West Ham walked away with nothing after a gutsy defensive performance at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, former West Ham and England centre back Matthew Upson praised the eye catching performance from youngster Declan Rice.

In what was his first start at centre back for the Hammers, the 18-year-old seemed to cope with the world's most prolific attacking force at this moment in time.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Although City ran out eventual 2-1 winners after a last gasp winner from David Silva, Rice was thrown into the side after David Moyes was dealt no other option after a string of injuries in defence.

As reported by HITC, Upson said, “For his first Premier League start at centre-back, he handled himself brilliantly.

“His decision making, when to come out, and when to hold his position, was brilliant. He has been working on it in training and improving tactically.”

West Ham can certainly take pride from their performance against the league leaders, who are still yet to be beaten this season. 

The Hammers currently sit just one point above bottom of the table Swansea, and to make matters worse for new boss David Moyes, their upcoming fixtures include Chelsea and Arsenal.

