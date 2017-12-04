Hilarious Reaction of Linesman Emerges After Paul Pogba's Red Card at Arsenal

Paul Pogba's late sending off during Manchester United's 3-1 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium certainly raised a few eyebrows, as a newly released image shows how even the referee's assistant was shocked by the decision.

The picture shows that despite replays showing that the referee made the correct decision, the linesman on the near side was as shocked as anybody to see the red card produced.

Young was shocked

Mourinho was shocked

Even the linesman was shocked at Pogba's red card pic.twitter.com/OZbeh6FkMG — @ManUtd_HQ (@ManUtd_HQ) December 3, 2017

The Manchester United midfielder was shown a straight red card after recklessly stamping on Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.

Though it seemed like an innocuous coming together at the time, subsequent replays have shown Pogba clearly caught the Arsenal man with his studs, leaving the referee no choice but to send him off.

The tackle that means Paul Pogba will miss the Manchester derby through suspension #ARSMUN https://t.co/GGQqZwOZl2 pic.twitter.com/Hj3KvGNHjO — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) December 2, 2017

Pogba will serve a minimum three-game suspension, crucially ruling him out of next weekend's huge Manchester derby at Old Trafford. He then sarcastically applauded the decision before making his way off, a gesture which may land the French midfielder in further trouble with the FA.

Up until his dismissal, he had produced a stellar midfield performance, providing two assists in a combative display. He provided the opening goal for skipper Antonio Valencia, before crossing for Jesse Lingard to tap home midway through the second half to seal the victory.

Following his late indiscretion, the 24-year old will also miss the subsequent home game against Bournemouth, and the trip to the Hawthorns to face West Brom.