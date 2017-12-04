Hilarious Reaction of Linesman Emerges After Paul Pogba's Red Card at Arsenal

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

Paul Pogba's late sending off during Manchester United's 3-1 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium certainly raised a few eyebrows, as a newly released image shows how even the referee's assistant was shocked by the decision.

The picture shows that despite replays showing that the referee made the correct decision, the linesman on the near side was as shocked as anybody to see the red card produced.

The Manchester United midfielder was shown a straight red card after recklessly stamping on Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin. 

Though it seemed like an innocuous coming together at the time, subsequent replays have shown Pogba clearly caught the Arsenal man with his studs, leaving the referee no choice but to send him off.

Pogba will serve a minimum three-game suspension, crucially ruling him out of next weekend's huge Manchester derby at Old Trafford. He then sarcastically applauded the decision before making his way off, a gesture which may land the French midfielder in further trouble with the FA.

Up until his dismissal, he had produced a stellar midfield performance, providing two assists in a combative display. He provided the opening goal for skipper Antonio Valencia, before crossing for Jesse Lingard to tap home midway through the second half to seal the victory.

Following his late indiscretion, the 24-year old will also miss the subsequent home game against Bournemouth, and the trip to the Hawthorns to face West Brom.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters