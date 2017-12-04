Leicester Winger Riyad Mahrez 'Determined to Move' Despite Improved Recent Form

Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez is still looking for an exit despite his impressive performances of recent weeks, according to the Leicester Mercury.

The Algerian international sought out a transfer last summer, but was unable to secure a move and remained with the Foxes.

However, he reportedly remains intent on leaving for a more reputable club, regardless of his notable improvement under Claude Puel in recent weeks.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The report in the Leicester Mercury reads: "On the morning of the game, an interview with Mahrez ran in the Daily Mail where the Algerian hinted that he remained determined to 'reach the top' regardless of his City contract.

"He has made no secret of his desire to leave City and seek a new challenge and he has targeted a Champions League club, but so far City have resisted.

"Despite Mahrez stating he was settled in another recent interview and Puel vowing to “seduce” Mahrez into staying, it appears Mahrez remains determined to get his move.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

"It would be a major blow to City’s current, exciting re-emergence if he did move on as Mahrez remains City’s creative force.

"No other player in Puel’s squad can do the things that Mahrez can. No-one can produce the magic, match-winning moments like him. No-one can excite supporters like him.

"More performances like this may just convince a Champions League club to meet City’s valuation, which is considerably more than the £32million Roma offered in the summer."