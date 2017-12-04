Leicester Winger Riyad Mahrez 'Determined to Move' Despite Improved Recent Form

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez is still looking for an exit despite his impressive performances of recent weeks, according to the Leicester Mercury.

The Algerian international sought out a transfer last summer, but was unable to secure a move and remained with the Foxes.

However, he reportedly remains intent on leaving for a more reputable club, regardless of his notable improvement under Claude Puel in recent weeks.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The report in the Leicester Mercury reads: "On the morning of the game, an interview with Mahrez ran in the Daily Mail where the Algerian hinted that he remained determined to 'reach the top' regardless of his City contract.

"He has made no secret of his desire to leave City and seek a new challenge and he has targeted a Champions League club, but so far City have resisted.

"Despite Mahrez stating he was settled in another recent interview and Puel vowing to “seduce” Mahrez into staying, it appears Mahrez remains determined to get his move.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

"It would be a major blow to City’s current, exciting re-emergence if he did move on as Mahrez remains City’s creative force.

"No other player in Puel’s squad can do the things that Mahrez can. No-one can produce the magic, match-winning moments like him. No-one can excite supporters like him.

"More performances like this may just convince a Champions League club to meet City’s valuation, which is considerably more than the £32million Roma offered in the summer."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters