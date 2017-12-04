Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Brands Roberto Firmino "Annoying" Following Brace in Brighton Win

December 04, 2017

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has described attacker Roberto Firmino "annoying" after the Brazilian's part in his side's emphatic 5-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend. 

Emre Can opened the scoring for the Reds on the half-hour mark before a superb brace, courtesy of the 26-year-old either side of half-time, tripled the Reds' lead. 

All three points were then wrapped up by Philippe Coutinho and a Lewis Dunk own-goal late on, following the Seagulls grabbing one back from the penalty spot with the scores at 3-0.

The victory was the Merseysiders' sixth in their last seven outings across all competitions, a dramatic upturn in form after their 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the year. 

Since that day at Wembley, Liverpool have remained unbeaten, and despite scoring an abundance of goals, Klopp has admitted it is what his side do without the ball, Firmino in particular, that has impressed him.

"Roberto scored twice, but what he did around these goals is what excites me the most, to be honest", Klopp said following the Brighton win, as quoted by Metro.

"In all the counter-attacks, pretty much, he won the ball. By being here, by being a little annoying, a little foot, a little toe, that for us is important. Then the ball is go. 

"With all the rest around him, you need to get used to it. They are all different and all good. For me, I really like these players. That’s why they are here."

Firmino's brace helped Liverpool climb back into the top four on Saturday, a position they held following Arsenal's defeat to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. 

