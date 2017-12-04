Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Warns He'll Use as Many as 4 Forwards Against Teams That Sit Deep

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted he will use four strikers against teams that sit deep if that's what it takes to force a breakthrough.

The Spaniard sat through a fairly uncomfortable 90 minutes on Sunday against West Ham as his side struggled break down a side that held a solid defensive shape for most of the game.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Citizens were able to steal all three points after a lot of probing around the penalty box in the second half thanks to a David Silva volley, which confirmed City's third 2-1 win in a row, and their 13th straight league victory.

After the game, Guardiola vowed, as quoted by the Mail: "I learned to tackle it differently today. We don't normally play with two strikers and two wingers but we did so it is a lesson. We can play the same way.

"The second half with Gabriel Jesus inside we had more players in the box. The same time against Southampton, I didn't believe we would score the goals. Today I believed.

"We never give up. I think what happened, the opponent doesn't want to play. They just want to defend, waiting for a moment. I am not judging but it is difficult.

"Always they have 10 players behind the ball. Hopefully in the future opponents can try to play and maybe it will be easier."

With their latest win, City have now rescued nine points after the 83 minute mark in games this season - without such vital goals, Manchester United would be leading by a point.

