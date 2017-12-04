Man United Won't Appeal Pogba Red Card; Star to Miss Manchester Derby

The Manchester Derby will be missing a key component, after Paul Pogba will have to serve the entirety of his three-match suspension.

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

Manchester United will not look to overturn Paul Pogba's three-match suspension after the midfielder was sent off in their 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Saturday.

Pogba was late into a challenge with Hector Bellerin and although the tackle appeared to be accidental, referee Andre Marriner showed the Frenchman a red card after his foot landed on the back of the Spaniard's leg. 

A journalist from the BBC, Simon Stone, has said that Manchester United will not lodge an appeal with the Football Association in an attempt to get the suspension overturned. 

Pogba will now be forced to sit out of United's upcoming fixtures against Manchester City, Bournemouth and West Brom.

The former Juventus midfielder will only serve a three-match ban, despite a call from some Arsenal fans to extend his suspension after sarcastically clapping the referee on his way off the pitch.

Despite being under the cosh for much of the game, two lapses in concentration from Arsenal allowed United to take a 2-0 lead at the Emirates inside the opening 10 minutes.

Arsenal finally found a way past David De Gea through Alexandre Lacazette, however, United's Jesse Lingard put the icing on the cake for the visitors to help keep pace with their Manchester rivals at the top of the Premier League table.

