Man Utd Upset About Starlet Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s Limited Playing Time at Crystal Palace

Manchester United are said to be unhappy with Crystal's Palace usage - or lack thereof - of young defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, according to a report from The Sun.

The 19-year-old defender joined the Eagles on loan from the Old Trafford side during the summer under Frank de Boer, but the manager's quick dismissal and replacement with Roy Hodgson has seen Fosu-Mensah get fewer opportunities in the first team.

Fosu Mensah has recorded 702 minutes in nine Premier League games this season. However, United are now believed to be considering a January recall, with the purpose of finding him another club where he can play even more regularly.

The United hierarchy sent the player to London in the hopes of him earning valuable top-flight experience under De Boer, who relied on a possession-based system during his time in charge. However, Hodgson's approach is more direct and the manager is known for having more trust in experienced defenders.

Fosu-Mensah's presence hasn't been all that assuring for Palace, as they have only managed to avoid defeat on one occasion with the youngster in the back line. He was on their bench for both of their victories, and was also there when they drew 0-0 with West Brom.

The result leaves the Eagles as the first side to draw blanks in 10 away matches.