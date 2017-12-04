Pep Guardiola Believes Man City Have Learned Important Lesson From Bitter Rivals Man Utd

Manchester City have learned an important lesson in winning from their local rivals Manchester United, according to City boss Pep Guardiola.

With his side leaving it very late to find a winner in their last three Premier League games, Guardiola believes that City have adopted Sir Alex Ferguson's infamous 'Fergie Time' in order to make sure they secure all three points.

The Manchester United teams led by the legendary Sir Alex were famed for being able to find a winning goal in the dying minutes of a match. Now, for the forth time in a row in all competitions, City have found themselves winning in the same manner.

Man City have won 10 points from losing positions in the #PL this season, more than any other side pic.twitter.com/Hmc1plKIV6 — Premier League (@premierleague) December 3, 2017

Manager Pep Guardiola remarked over his side's adoption of 'Fergie time' after City's 2-1 over West Ham last weekend.

"I heard about Fergie time. I was not here in that period — but of course you need to have this," said Guardiola, via the Sun.

"What we showed in the last few games is that we will never give up."

Always fight until the end⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Nwf5W3NJ8m — David Silva (@21LVA) December 3, 2017

Guardiola also lamented opposition teams for playing too defensively and negatively against Man City. He was seen to berate Southampton's Nathan Redmond for this last month.

He added, "They just want to defend. I can understand. I’m not judging — but it is difficult. If we can take something in Fergie time, it is welcome, a pleasure."

With the late win against West Ham, Man City have now equalled a Premier League record of 13 consecutive wins. Guardiola's men have gone from blowing teams away with goal after goal, to digging out late results in the final minutes of matches. Perhaps this is the characteristic of a Championship winning side.

Man City will try to break the Premier League record of 14 straight wins when they come up against rivals Manchester United in their next league game.