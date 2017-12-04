Report Claims Borussia Dortmund Could Plan a Return for Struggling Man Utd Star

Manchester United outcast Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been linked with a move back to the Bundesliga, after falling out of favour under Jose Mourinho the first team at Old Trafford.

28-year-old Mkhitaryan, who joined United for £37m in 2016, has been criticised for some lacklustre performances this season, with Mourinho even admitting to dropping him in order to provoke better performances out of the playmaker.

The dip in performances has inevitably sparked a flurry of rumours linking the Armenian with a move away to find more game time and rediscover the form that once had him crowned Kicker's Bundesliga Player of the Year.

Mkhitaryan is a flop at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho. One day he'll join another club and become their Salah or KDB. — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) November 25, 2017

Mkhitaryan won that award at Borussia Dortmund and the out of form Bundesliga giants are eager to bring their former playmaker back to Germany, if United can be convinced into selling, according to the Daily Star.

The midfielder is yet to replicate the scintillating form he showed at Dortmund, with just 13 goals and 11 assists to his name during his career in and out of the team at Manchester United. With the recent form of Jesse Lingard, as well as the continued development of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, Mkhitaryan increasingly finding game time few and far between.

Yet to complete a full 90 minutes in the Premier League this season, the Armenian has been left out of three matchday squads in United's last four games.

With Borussia Dortmund currently enduring a two-month winless run in the Bundesliga, which has included defeats to the two newly promoted sides, fans would welcome Mkhitaryan back to the Westfallenstadion with open arms.





However, Kicker maintain that the idea of a glorious return for the former star is fanciful, with Peter Bosz's troubled side more likely to spend on defence in January.

United also won't be willing to let Mkhitaryan leave Old Trafford on the cheap either and any potential suitor will have to pay big money, if they want to prise the talented midfielder away from Manchester.