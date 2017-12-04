Southampton Boss Mauricio Pellegrino Praises 'Attitude' of Players in South Coast Derby Draw

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has praised the "attitude" of his players after Sunday's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Saints trailed at half-time in the south-coast derby after Ryan Fraser's opener, but levelled after the break through Charlie Austin.

And Pellegrino has admitted there was a significant improvement in the level of his side's performance.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

“I think the game was really tight because both teams were trying to win from the beginning until the end,” he told the club's official website.

“At the end of the first-half, maybe they were a little bit better than us after they scored but our reaction in the second-half was positive.

“Our attitude and our football was better and after we equalised both teams tried to win it.”

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

A draw left Southampton with four points from three games against Everton, Manchester City and Bournemouth, and Pellegrino reflected on a busy, demanding schedule.

“I think it was positive in our performances," he added. "The three games were all a little bit different but some of them, we played in different ways.


“I think the good thing is we adapted to different circumstances and now we have to look forward and use this reaction to learn for the future to not make this mistake. In the Premier League every single detail is very important.”

Southampton now sit in 11th place in the Premier League standings, two points above rivals Bournemouth.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters