Spalletti Praises Talisman Ivan Perisic After Inter Milan Batter Chievo Verona 5-0

Inter Milan's demolition job of Chievo Verona at the San Siro stadium on Sunday afternoon saw the Nerazzurri go top of the Serie A table ahead of Napoli and Juventus.

The five goal thriller included a hat-trick from in-form midfielder Ivan Perisic and Inter boss Luciano Spalletti didn't hesitate to praise his star player, speaking to Sky Sports Italia, after their hefty win:

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

"This victory is due to everyone, here there are many professionals who work properly," he said. "Many put hands on this team and everyone deserves this success."

The Inter manager went on to talk about how the second goal of the game scored by Perisic perfectly summed up the team and the match for the home side.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

"The second goal draws our team perfect: Perisic chases, we recover and then we score with Icardi.

"When someone like Perisic is available with an 80-meter run, everything becomes easier."

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The Nerrazzuri's 5-0 win saw them take the top spot in what looks to be a tight battle between three impressive sides this season in Italy.

Next week will see Inter Milan face third place Juventus away from home, with Spalletti confident that his side will come through with a win at Turin.

"We want the three points against Juve, as we want them against all the others. They have won six in a row, they have done so many finals, they have great personality.

"We'll see, it will be a great challenge."