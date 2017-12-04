Tottenham Hotspur could be set to be without defender Toby Alderweireld for a longer period than expected after the center back provided a worrying injury update.

The 28-year-old has been absent for Spurs since being forced off through injury after just 24 minutes during his side's emphatic 3-1 Champions League win over current holders Real Madrid at the beginning of last month.

During his spell on the sidelines the Lilywhites have claimed just one win from their last five, coming before the international break courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Their difficult run of form has seen them be defeated by north London rivals Arsenal and Leicester City, as well as drop points at home to West Bromwich Albion and away to Watford at the weekend.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino initially stated that Alderweireld would be available for selection once again ahead of the run up to the fixture-heavy festive period.

However, it seems the Argentine may well have been too optimistic, with the center back stating his recovery needs more time and it may be a while yet before his able to step back onto the field.

"I have a serious muscle tear", the Belgium international told HLN.

"There’s a big chance of recurrence. If the muscle tears off completely for instance, I would need surgery and it’ll take 14 weeks to recover.

"That’s why we try to see how we can treat the muscle. In two weeks I’ll undergo a new scan."

Spurs currently find themselves in sixth-place in the Premier League and 18 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City.

There is no doubt Alderweireld's absence has proved a huge catalyst in Tottenham's recent dip in form, but boss Pochettino may well also have other issues to deal with when they take on the league leaders in two weeks time.

There is little chance that the 28-year-old will be available for the trip to the Etihad Stadium midway through this month, however following fellow defender Davinson Sanchez's red card in the north Londoners' 1-1 draw with Watford on Saturday, the Argentine could well be without two of his best center backs for the daunting upcoming test.