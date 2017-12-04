Tottenham Legend Teddy Sheringham Believes Current Spurs Side Can Go All the Way in Champions League

Former Spurs forward Teddy Sheringham has claimed that his former side have the potential to win this season's Champions League.

All five English sides are set to qualify for the last 16 as group winners as they all look to bring the trophy back to England for the first time since Chelsea overcame Bayern Munich in the 2012 final.

Sheringham was a scorer in Manchester United's epic 1999 final comeback over Bayern Munich, but believes Spurs are the one who could go all the way this time around.

Teddy Sheringham tips English club to win the Champions League and end tournament droughthttps://t.co/GYtkVjPwJ5 pic.twitter.com/mY3NNYku9q — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 4, 2017

Speaking on his former club to The Daily Mirror, he said: "Tottenham drew away with Real Madrid and beat them at home. Not bad, is it?

"They now have a year’s experience in the Champions League and that is showing. They look more accomplished this season and they have match-winners like Dele Alli and Harry Kane."

Spurs finish their group campaign at home to Apoel Nicosia on Wednesday in what is their best ever performance at this stage statistically.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

They won their group in their debut season in the competition in 2010/11 with 11 points, whilst Mauricio Pochettino's side failed to get past the first stage last season. Wins over all three sides in the group mean they are already on 13 points and have comfortably qualified as group winners.

Depending on results on the final match day, Spurs could potentially face a European giant in the next round such as Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Sevilla and possibly Napoli.

Despite their excellent displays in Europe this season, Spurs have hit a poor run of form in the Premier League of late, going four games without a win and sit seventh in the table, a staggering 18 points behind leaders Manchester City