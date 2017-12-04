Twitter Reacts to 'Boring' John Stones Appearance in Sky Sports Studio for Man City Clash

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

Manchester City defender John Stones' first taste of what life could be like after his playing career did not go well in the eyes of many viewers of Sports Sports last weekend. 

Stones was on punditry duty for Man City's match against West Ham on Sunday as the English centre-back was unavailable to play through injury. 

But Stones' dull appearance on TV with his deadpan delivery has has seen him likened to James Milner - boring! 

For years, mostly thanks to twitter handle @BoringMilner, Liverpool player James Milner has had the reputation as the most boring footballer in English football. But viewers of Stones' attempt at match coverage on Sunday think that he might give Milner a run for his money.

Stones has missed Man City's last three Premier League matches with a hamstring injury. The defender is eyeing a return in the new year. Meanwhile, Twitter seems to suggest that maybe Stones should not going into punditry once he retires.

James Milner might soon be robbed of his title of the most boring man in football. But a Stones parody account would have some catching up to do. @BoringMilner has over 585,000 followers. 

Manchester City continue to keep winning, even without Stones in their side. After their late winner against West Ham, City have now won 13 consecutive Premier League matches.

Pep Guardiola's side will hope to make it a record breaking 14 straight wins, but face a tough test to do so. They travel to Old Trafford to face rivals Manchester United in their next league tie. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters