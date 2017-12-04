Twitter Reacts to 'Boring' John Stones Appearance in Sky Sports Studio for Man City Clash

Manchester City defender John Stones' first taste of what life could be like after his playing career did not go well in the eyes of many viewers of Sports Sports last weekend.

Stones was on punditry duty for Man City's match against West Ham on Sunday as the English centre-back was unavailable to play through injury.

But Stones' dull appearance on TV with his deadpan delivery has has seen him likened to James Milner - boring!

Watch out lad @BoringMilner John Stones is giving you a run for your money! You may not be the most boring player in the Premier League anymore — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) December 3, 2017

For years, mostly thanks to twitter handle @BoringMilner, Liverpool player James Milner has had the reputation as the most boring footballer in English football. But viewers of Stones' attempt at match coverage on Sunday think that he might give Milner a run for his money.

If porridge had a voice, it would sound like John Stones pic.twitter.com/nDVoTRawXv — DAFTCHILD (@DAFTCHILD) December 3, 2017

Stones has missed Man City's last three Premier League matches with a hamstring injury. The defender is eyeing a return in the new year. Meanwhile, Twitter seems to suggest that maybe Stones should not going into punditry once he retires.

Suffering from sleep deprivation?



Just listen to John Stones. He’ll soon put you to sleep.



Zzzzzzzzzzzz — Paul Grimley (@LPP2014) December 3, 2017

James Milner might soon be robbed of his title of the most boring man in football. But a Stones parody account would have some catching up to do. @BoringMilner has over 585,000 followers.

Has John stones finished talking yet he makes James Milner interesting — manwithnoname (@Chiller666) December 3, 2017

Mohamed Salah just asked me to go out and celebrate tonight's result but I had to decline as my downstairs bathroom isn't going to bleach itself. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) November 29, 2017

Manchester City continue to keep winning, even without Stones in their side. After their late winner against West Ham, City have now won 13 consecutive Premier League matches.

Pep Guardiola's side will hope to make it a record breaking 14 straight wins, but face a tough test to do so. They travel to Old Trafford to face rivals Manchester United in their next league tie.