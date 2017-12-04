VIDEO: Ivan Perisic's Priceless Reaction to AC Milan's Shock Draw Before Netting Hat-Trick for Inter

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

Inter Milan striker Ivan Perisic reacted unsympathetically when he found out what had happened to rivals AC Milan on Sunday in Serie A. 

Warming up for Inter's home fixture against Chievo, news filtered through that AC had been held to a 2-2 draw by the bottom club Benevento. To complete Milan's misery, the point - which was Benevento's first of the Serie A season - was confirmed deep into stoppage time by a flying header from goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli.

The result went viral, but other than Benevento's patient fans, perhaps the person most delighted with the unlikely scoreline was Inter star Perisic, whose apparent reaction during the warm-up was shared on Twitter

The Croatian forward went on ton net a hat-trick at San Siro against Chievo, as Mauro Icardi and Milan Škriniar also scored to help take Inter top of Serie A. 

They are now the only unbeaten team left in the league after Napoli were defeated for the first time on Friday night by Juventus. 

Perisic, who was heavily linked with Manchester United over the summer, has enjoyed a fine season scoring seven goals in the first 15 games.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

For Inter's rivals AC Milan it has been a bitterly disappointing start to the season. The new owners spent big in the summer in a bid to get back into the Champions League, but have so far been blighted by inconsistency and disjointed displays - typified by the draw with Benevento.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters