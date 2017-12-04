VIDEO: Ivan Perisic's Priceless Reaction to AC Milan's Shock Draw Before Netting Hat-Trick for Inter

Inter Milan striker Ivan Perisic reacted unsympathetically when he found out what had happened to rivals AC Milan on Sunday in Serie A.

Warming up for Inter's home fixture against Chievo, news filtered through that AC had been held to a 2-2 draw by the bottom club Benevento. To complete Milan's misery, the point - which was Benevento's first of the Serie A season - was confirmed deep into stoppage time by a flying header from goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli.

The result went viral, but other than Benevento's patient fans, perhaps the person most delighted with the unlikely scoreline was Inter star Perisic, whose apparent reaction during the warm-up was shared on Twitter.

When #Perisic heard about Milan’s full time result during warm up. 😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/suHZnbNx4N — muhammad ardiansyah (@aardiii) December 3, 2017

The Croatian forward went on ton net a hat-trick at San Siro against Chievo, as Mauro Icardi and Milan Škriniar also scored to help take Inter top of Serie A.

They are now the only unbeaten team left in the league after Napoli were defeated for the first time on Friday night by Juventus.

Perisic, who was heavily linked with Manchester United over the summer, has enjoyed a fine season scoring seven goals in the first 15 games.

For Inter's rivals AC Milan it has been a bitterly disappointing start to the season. The new owners spent big in the summer in a bid to get back into the Champions League, but have so far been blighted by inconsistency and disjointed displays - typified by the draw with Benevento.