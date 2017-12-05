Arsenal Ready to Let Long-Time Attacking Star Leave Emirates in January for 'Right Price'

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

Arsenal are preparing to let one of their long-time stars depart in the January transfer window, as Gunners fans prepare for six months of upheaval. 

The Sun report that Theo Walcott could be one of the first out of the door, with Southampton and West Ham both looking to add to their stuttering forward lines as the former look to avoid sliding further down the table and the latter look to climb to safety under the stewardship of David Moyes. 

A number of players are expected to leave the Emirates between now and the start of next season, with the contracts of Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Jack Wilshere all expiring at the end of the current campaign. 

Ozil and Sanchez have both been linked with January moves too, with rumours connecting the former to Manchester United and Real Madrid - and the latter expected to have his pick of suitors including the likes of Manchester City and Madrid. 

Walcott arrived in north London some 11 years ago as a prolifically talented teenager, but never really made the breakthrough that early promise hinted at - only once starting 30 matches in a Premier League season, back in 2011/12. 

Now 28, Walcott still has time on his side and could yet make himself a key figure in a lesser side than the Gunners, with both the Saints and the Hammers crying out for a figurehead to spark their attacks into life in the second half of the season. 

