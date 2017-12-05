Barcelona Willing to Swap Star Full-Back Jordi Alba for Out-of-Favour Spurs Star Danny Rose

By 90Min
December 05, 2017

A sensational claim emanating from Spain on Tuesday contends that Barcelona are weighing up a potential player swap offer for Tottenham's out of favour left-back Danny Rose.

Starsport reveal that Manchester United are the English international's first choice if he's to leave North-London in January - with a proposed £45m transfer on the cards in the New Year.

Fotopress/GettyImages

Chelsea are also keen on the 27-year-old, but it's understood his heart is set on an illustrious move to Old Trafford.


Spanish outlet El Gol Digital are reporting that Catalan giants Barcelona are looking to hamper the deal though, in the hope they can sway Rose to join Ernesto Valverde's project at the Camp Nou.

The offer is said to involve accomplished full-back Jordi Alba moving to White Hart Lane, with Mauricio Pochettino supposedly approving of the switch.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Valverde's predecessor Luis Enrique had previously had doubts over the Spanish international's  long-term future at Barcelona and made his feelings clear to club president Josep Maria Bartomeu. It now seems as though Valverde is of the same opinion, despite the player's long-standing career in Spain.

Rose is said to have some reservations about leaving Tottenham this season before getting the chance to play in the renovated White Hart Lane stadium, although it looks as though the decision won't be his to make.

Spurs currently deploy Welsh full-back Ben Davies in the first team, with former PSG ace Serge Aurier also considered a potential option as Kieran Trippier's left-sided counterpart.

It's been suggested that if Danny Rose were to depart without a direct replacement at the club, Pochettino would pursue Celtic's Kieran Tierney when the market recommences in January.

